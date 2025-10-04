ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast with Max Goldwasser: Whole lot of that San Diego sunshine!

Doesn't get much better for the first weekend forecast of the fall!

Sunny skies all the way around for Saturday and Sunday. Daytime highs will be largely unchanged as well.

That puts the coast in the upper 60s to mid-70s and the valleys in the mid-70s to upper 80s each day. The county will be below average by about 2-10 degrees.

A Wind Advisory for the deserts expired at 5 a.m. There will be a bit of a breeze that carries over into the rest of the morning, but winds will lighten up by the afternoon.

Sunday will start on a cloudy note along the coast and a foggy note for the valleys. We expect those conditions to repeat almost every day through your extended forecast.

Everything stays fairly consistent until we get into next Thursday, when temperatures rise a bit and bring everyone back to at-or-above normal conditions.

The mountains also have a slight chance at seeing showers next Friday.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 69-76°

Inland: 75-80°

Mountains: 64-76°

Deserts: 82-87°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.