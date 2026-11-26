They did it. Again.

Tide level records that stood for 11 years in San Diego and La Jolla have now been broken for the third time in the last two months — with the newest mark to beat set Wednesday morning.

Preliminary reports show San Diego tides reached 8.65' eclipsing the previous high of 8.52' on October 27th. La Jolla hit 8.11' to knock off the 7.98' number on October 27th.

High tide is likely to hit around 9:19 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning and could come close to those levels again.

The Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect through 1 p.m. Friday. A High Surf Advisory stretches all the way until 4 p.m. Friday. Those two alerts are combining to increase flood threats on our coast.

Other than that, it should be a lovely Thanksgiving Day. The sun will be shining down and temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees above normal.

The mountains and deserts will get even warmer and jump about 5 degrees on Friday.

Then a cool down for the whole county quickly follows over the weekend. By late Sunday night, a colder Pacific storm will enter the region.

We have chances for showers that pick up overnight Sunday into Monday, with a chance for showers that stretches into Wednesday.

On Tuesday, those showers also come with a slight chance for thunderstorms.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 77-85°

Inland: 78-86°

Mountains: 60-73°

Deserts: 76-82°

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