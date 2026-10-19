ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for Sunday, October 18: Colder storm arrives midweek

Temperatures continue to fall and they won't stop until Thursday, right when our rain chances also spike.

Monday will still see daytime highs up to five degrees above average on the coast and in the valleys.

Temperatures will fall back to average by Tuesday, before a cold Pacific storm will bring a chance of Wednesday.

The coast and valleys could even see some thunderstorms overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Thursday brings the best chance for showers, with the heaviest rain coming on the coast.

Rainfall totals shouldn't exceed 0.50" on the coast for Wednesday and Thursday combined, with the rest of the county mainly seeing 0.25" of rain total or below.

Temperatures on Thursday will be 5 to 15 degrees below average, in the 60s for the coast and valleys, 50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 75-83°

Inland: 80-86°

Mountains: 64-79°

Deserts: 83-89°

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