ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for Sunday, Oct. 11: More rain chances Monday before a big warmup

A colder Pacific storm following once-Tropical Storm Rachel should bring more rain and some of the coldest temperatures we've seen in a long time to start the week. The rest of your extended forecast will look and feel much different.

The biggest impacts from Rachel that lingered Sunday were at the coast. Elevated surf and high tides will bring a significant threat of coastal flooding and beach erosion. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until 2pm Tuesday for minor coastal flooding. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until 10pm Sunday for waves of 5 to 8 feet and dangerous rip currents.

All the other Flood Watches and Flood Advisories expired early with a weaker-than-expected storm.

Still, it brought substantial rain. Here is a look at some of the notable 48-hour rain totals:



Palomar Mountain: 3.99"

Julian: 3.04"

Ramona: 2.52"

Fallbrook: 2.22"

Oceanside: 1.79"

Carlsbad: 1.75"

San Diego: 0.91"

While the worst of the wind is over, it will remain breezy to gusty into Monday due to that Pacific storm. A Wind Advisory is in effect in the mountains and deserts until 5am Monday for southwesterly winds of 20 to 30mph, gusts of 35 to 45mph and isolated gusts to 60mph.

Monday is going to be the coldest day we have seen in a while! Temperatures will plummet 5 to 20 degrees below average and locally up to 25 degrees below average in the mountains! That means we'll see highs in the 60s for most coast and valleys, 40s and low-50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

Sunshine returns by Tuesday afternoon and a warm-up with follow the rest of the week. Santa Ana winds are expected by the end of next week into the weekend bumping temperatures back into the 80s at the cosat and 90s inland. Luckily, this weekend's rain will help mitigate the fire danger.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 67-73°

Inland: 61-70°

Mountains: 50-60°

Deserts: 70-78°

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