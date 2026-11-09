ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for Sunday, November 8: Staying warm through Veteran's Day

Temperatures will remain well above average through at least Veteran's Day, with a chance for showers to hit the region next weekend.

The coast will stay in the low to upper 80s with some inland communities expected to reach the low 90s each day through Wednesday.

The Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect through Tuesday at noon, with morning high tides up to 7.4 feet and minor coastal flooding in play. Now a Beach Hazards Statement has also been triggered through Tuesday evening.

Temperatures will start to drop on Thursday, kicking off a cool down into next weekend. Daytime highs will decrease by about 10-15 degrees by Sunday.

Next weekend also brings our next chance for showers as early as late Friday night, with those chances remaining through Sunday.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 81-89°

Inland: 82-90°

Mountains: 64-77°

Deserts: 85-79°

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