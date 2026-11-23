As expected, the incoming Coastal Flood Watch leading into Thanksgiving has been elevated to a Coastal Flood Warning and extended through Friday at 1 p.m.

Here are your weather headlines:



King Tides will bring the threat of coastal flooding Sunday into next week, peaking Tuesday through Thursday.

Coastal Flood Advisory in effect from 4 a.m. Sunday until 4 a.m. Tuesday

When that ends a Coastal Flood Warning will begin, now stretching through 1 p.m. Friday

Chance of showers returns Sunday night into Monday morning

A weak storm will bring a chance of mostly light showers Sunday night into Monday morning with rainfall accumulations less than a tenth of an inch.

King Tides next week are expected to top out over 8 feet when they peak Tuesday through Thursday bringing the threat of significant coastal flooding. That's when the new records could be set each morning.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect from 4am Sunday until 4am Tuesday for tides exceeding 7 feet and waves of 3 to 6 feet leading to minor coastal flooding.

Higher tides Tuesday through Thursday will bring the threat of significant coastal flooding with a Coastal Flood Warning in effect from 4 a.m. Tuesday until 1 p.m. Friday. This will likely be upgraded to a warning in the next day or two.

Tides are expected to reach between 7.9 to 8.3 feet with the greatest threat of flooding during the morning high tides. Waves are also expected to build between 6-8 feet, with sets up to 10 feet, on Thursday which will increase the threat of flooding.

Here's a look at the timing of the high tides expected next week:

Tue: 7:48 AM

Wed: 8:29 AM

Thu: 9:15 AM

Fri: 10:05 AM

Aside from the action in our waters, Thanksgiving looks to be pleasant, with temperatures about 5-10 degrees above average.

The warm up to get there will be gradual, putting our county either right at or up to 5 degrees below average to start the week.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 68-70°

Inland: 64-71°

Mountains: 50-62°

Deserts: 68-72°

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