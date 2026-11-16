ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for Sunday, Nov. 15: Rain chances to start and end the week

Get ready to ride a wild weather roller coaster this week, bringing us everything from sunny skies and calm conditions to rain, chances for thunderstorms and marine and beach hazards.

Let's begin the the latter. Not surprisingly, our High Surf Advisory has been extended through 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Waves should be massive between 6 to 8 feet, with sets up to 11 feet. Strong rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions remain.

As for the rain, it appears the first round of showers will hit the coast around 8 or 9 a.m. tomorrow. By the late morning and early afternoon, scattered showers will spread to the inland valleys and mountains.

Rain is likely overnight Monday into Tuesday, with isolated thunderstorms.

Tuesday could start with lingering showers, but will eventually turn to mostly sunny skies. Daytime highs, though, will drop by about 5 degrees along the coast and in the valleys, with about a 10 degree drop coming to the mountains and deserts.

The rain should hold off until Thursday, when our biggest chances for showers of the week arrives. There's another possibility for thunderstorms with that second system.

Temperatures will also be at their coolest point on Thursday and Friday.

Saturday should be sunny, and then by Sunday, surprise surprise, a slight chance of showers could creep into the forecast again.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 69-72°

Inland: 67-73°

Mountains: 55-66°

Deserts: 73-79°

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