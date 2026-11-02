ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for Sunday, Nov. 1: Warmer weather with plenty of sunshine ahead

As we watch the rain chances fade away, we welcome a gradual warming trend and much sunnier conditions this week.

Here is a look at some notable rain totals from Friday-Sunday evening:

Palomar Mountain: 0.91"

Lake Cuyamaca: 0.86"

Julian: 0.80"

Mount Laguna: 0.69"

Alpine: 0.55"

Oceanside: 0.48"

Escondido: 0.42"

Encinitas: 0.41"

There's a slight chance for showers through the rest of the evening in and west of the mountains, but any changes to the numbers above would be minimal.

Sunday night is a chilly one, with temperatures falling into the mid-50s on the coast and low-50s inland. Some mountain communities, like Julian, will bottom out in the upper 30s.

The weather will be much warmer this week. Temperatures will jump back to average on the coast and be up to 5 degrees below average the rest of the region.

Those numbers will slowly climb throughout the week before everyone gets to at-or-above average by Friday.

Except mostly sunny conditions the whole way through.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 70-76°

Inland: 69-75°

Mountains: 56-69°

Deserts: 74-79°

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