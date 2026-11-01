ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for Saturday, Oct. 31: Halloween rain is here

Halloween rain is bringing the fright to your forecast. Most areas on the coast and inland will likely receive between 0.50"-1" of rain through Sunday, with the heaviest amounts falling overnight.

Click here to see real-time rainfall totals where you live.

Rain will likely be steady which will make it annoying for those walking outside trick-or-treating, so hopefully you've included an umbrella or a poncho with your costume!

Overnight Saturday the rain will be heavy at times and localized flooding is possible along with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

There remains quite a range in forecast rainfall totals across weather models. The lowest totals averaging around a 0.25" with the highest showing over 2 inches! I think we're going to end up somewhere in the middle, averaging between .50 to 1.0" for the coast and valleys, 1 to 2" in the mountains, and less than 0.50" in the deserts. There will be some areas that see less and others that see more, especially if and where thunderstorms form.

Daytime highs on Saturday were their chilliest of the week, and overnight lows will reflect that — temperatures will fall in the 50s in the county, and drop into the 40s in the mountains.

It will remain cool Sunday with temperatures mostly trending 5 to 15 degrees below average, with the coolest temperatures in the mountains.

We get warmer next week, but still below normal with 70s for the coast, valleys and deserts and 50s and 60s in the mountains — until we get to get closer to average by the weekend.

It will be breezy to gusty on Sunday, with gusts of 20 to 30mph for the coast and valleys and 30 to 50mph in the mountains and deserts.

Rain will become less widespread by Sunday mid-morning with periods of heavy rain through the morning and isolated lighter showers continuing into the evening before we dry out completely Monday. There is a chance of another round of lighter rain on Wednesday.

We fall back on Sunday as Daylight Saving Time ends, so remember to move your clocks back one hour before you go to bed on Halloween.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 68-71°

Inland: 62-72°

Mountains: 50-60°

Deserts: 69-75°

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