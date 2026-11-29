Enjoy your break from the active weather, because by late Sunday night we welcome the first of several round of rain this week.

Here are your weather headlines:



Sunday won't be as warm, but will still be pleasant and sunny

Rain moves in overnight Sunday into Monday morning

A more impactful storm on Tuesday may bring heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds

Another storm to follow late next week

The worst of the King Tides has wrapped up along our coastline, but big waves were still a concern on Saturday.

A Beach Hazards Statement was in effect until 4pm Saturday for waves of 4 to 8 feet and high tides between 7 and 7.1' just after 11 a.m., leading to minor to locally moderate coastal flooding.

This followed the record high tides on Wednesday in La Jolla and San Diego.

A slight dip in daytime highs comes on Sunday, with a chance of showers by late Sunday night continuing into Monday.

This first storm will bring light to moderate isolated showers with rainfall accumulations mostly less than a quarter of an inch.

Storm two will be more impactful, with widespread rain, moderate to heavy rain, possible thunderstorms, and strong winds. Tuesday will be the highest impact day, with showers continuing into Wednesday.

Preliminary rainfall totals are likely over an inch for most of the county, with upwards of 2.5" inches possible, especially for the North County coast and inland valleys. The San Diego River may reach flood stage.

Wind gusts look to exceed 25 to 30 mph for the coast and valleys with strong winds also impacting the mountains and deserts. There remains uncertainty on how strong this storm will be, so these numbers will likely change in the coming days, but it's best to prepare now before the storm hits.

A third storm will likely bring more rain late in the week, potentially as early as Thursday with more rain on Friday.

It will be much cooler next week with 60s for the coast and valleys by Tuesday, 50s and 40s in the mountains and 60s to low-70s in the deserts.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 71-76°

Inland: 71-75°

Mountains: 62-73°

Deserts: 78-73°

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