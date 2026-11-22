Remember those record King Tides we saw in October? They could be broken again next week.



King Tides will bring the threat of coastal flooding Sunday into next week, peaking Tuesday through Thursday.

Coastal Flood Advisory in effect from 4am Sunday until 4am Tuesday

When that ends a Coastal Flood Watch will begin, which will likely be upgraded to a warning in the next day of two. This will be in effect until 1pm Thursday.

Chance of showers returns Sunday night into Monday morning

Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures right at average on the coast and up to five degrees below normal everywhere else.

A weak storm will bring a chance of mostly light showers Sunday night into Monday morning with rainfall accumulations less than a quarter of an inch.

King Tides next week are expected to top out over 8 feet when they peak Tuesday through Thursday bringing the threat of significant coastal flooding. That's when the new records could be set each morning.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect from 4am Sunday until 4am Tuesday for tides exceeding 7 feet and waves of 3 to 6 feet leading to minor coastal flooding.

Higher tides Tuesday through Thursday will bring the threat of significant coastal flooding with a Coastal Flood Watch in effect from 4am Tuesday until 1pm Thursday. This will likely be upgraded to a warning in the next day or two.

Tides are expected to reach between 7.9 to 8.2 feet with the greatest threat of flooding during the morning high tides. Waves are also expected to build between 6-8 feet on Thursday which will increase the threat of flooding.

Aside from the action in our waters, Thanksgiving looks to be pleasant, though there will be storms nearby, so our forecast may change.

For now, you can expect sunny skies and highs in the 70s for the coast, inland and deserts and 50s in the mountains.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 68-70°

Inland: 63-71°

Mountains: 50-62°

Deserts: 67-72°

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