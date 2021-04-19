U.S. Open at Torrey Pines to allow limited number of fans this summer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A limited number of fans will be in attendance to watch golf's biggest names take to the green at Torrey Pines for this summer's U.S. Open.

The USGA said in a release on Monday that the league will continue to monitor pandemic conditions ahead of the championship from June 17-20.

Those who had purchased tickets for the event will be automatically refunded, USGA said. Then, tickets will go on sale April 26 to USGA members, then on April 28 to those who had purchased 2021 tickets using an American Express Card, then on April 30 to USGA Victory Club members.

Those purchasing tickets must meet the following criteria, according to USGA:

State of California residents must show proof that vaccination against COVID-19 has occurred at least 14 days before the championships or that a negative test result has been received in advance of the championships.

It will be mandatory for out-of-state fans to provide proof that vaccination against COVID-19 has occurred at least 14 days prior to the championship

At the championships, the league will require all fans, staff, and volunteers to wear face coverings at all times, and abide by social distancing rules. Sanitization stations will also be placed throughout the course and spectators will be allowed to bring their own sanitizer.

"Last year, we missed the energy that fans bring to our U.S. Open championships," said John Bodenhamer, senior managing director of championships. "We are grateful to our local and state health and safety officials in California to be in a position to welcome some fans back this year to witness the greatest players in the world contending for these prestigious championships, while working to maintain the health and safety of all involved."

More information on tickets and the championships can be found online.