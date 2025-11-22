USD men's soccer team prepares for NCAA tournament showdown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) —The University of San Diego men's soccer team is gearing up for a crucial NCAA tournament match on Sunday, riding high after clinching their fourth consecutive West Coast Conference title.

The Toreros secured their latest WCC championship with a commanding victory over Oregon State in Corvallis last week, scoring four goals in the win. The dramatic go-ahead goal came from a free kick by Josh Martinez, showcasing the team's offensive capabilities.

"4-time WCC champion, so that feels great," said one player after the victory.

However, it's the team's defensive prowess that has been its calling card this season. USD has recorded nine shutout victories out of its 18 total games, establishing itself as a formidable defensive unit.

"Our defense has been stellar. It's just a matter of putting both aspects of the game together, and then see where it goes," said Brian Quinn, USD head soccer coach.

The Toreros are now in final preparations to host Grand Canyon University in their first NCAA tournament matchup. The stakes couldn't be higher for this do-or-die elimination game.

"There's tons of emotions involved. On Sunday, we're either going to be really happy or really sad," Quinn told ABC 10News.

The team's confidence remains high despite the pressure. Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Lucca Adams believes the squad has what it takes to make a deep tournament run.

"In my opinion, we have the squad and the depth to go all the way. We just have to prove that to everyone," Adams said.

Graduate student defender Ethan Warne from England echoes that sentiment, embracing the high-pressure environment of tournament play.

"The pressure either makes or breaks you, so I think the boys are excited for that. For me, I like playing those big games, and I know the rest of the team does, so it's just exciting," Warne said.

This tournament represents the final opportunity for the team's 10 seniors, who were eliminated in the Sweet 16 last year. The Toreros have earned the No. 9 overall seed this season after posting an impressive 7-1-1 record in conference play.

The team's chemistry has been a key factor in their success throughout the season.

"Our team -- we say our team is all vibes. We love each other. Everyone is really good friends. Those games really brought us together, and it shows we can find a way to win," Adams said.

A victory on Sunday over Grand Canyon would advance USD to the Sweet 16, where they would face either Portland or Denver. The match is scheduled for 5 p.m.

