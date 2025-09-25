Two San Diego State golfers ready to compete in 45th Ryder Cup starting Friday

The most prestigious trophy in team golf will be on the line when the United States takes on Europe over the next three days at the 45th Ryder Cup, which tees off Friday morning in New York.

Unlike normal tournaments where golfers compete individually, the Ryder Cup adds special pressure as players compete for their teammates and their countries at Bethpage Black.

San Diego State alum Xander Schauffele, who will represent Team USA, said the team format creates a unique emotional experience.

"You kind of wear all emotions with your team, which is something that I'm not really used to. Usually, you're just by yourself. Everyone on Tour is just by themselves; they have their own individual teams. I think sharing the highs and lows is my favorite thing of all Ryder Cups," Schauffele said.

Two years ago in Italy, there were more lows than highs as Europe cruised to a 5-point win to reclaim the Ryder Cup. The loss left a bad taste for world No. 1 player Scottie Scheffler.

"I don't think it can be understated how difficult of a week Rome was for us. I think we could have done better, for sure. That wasn't how I expected the week to go," Scheffler said during a news conference earlier this week.

Schauffele was also on that U.S. team, going 1-3 in his four matches, including a pair of team losses with his friend Patrick Cantlay.

"P.C. and I, we're good buddies, we've become really close over the past few years. We've been beat, we've won good matches, close matches. We've gotten smoked in some matches, but through thick and thin, we've had a lot of fun," Schauffele said.

This time, the U.S. will have the home-course advantage, playing in front of huge crowds at Bethpage Black - New York's equivalent to Torrey Pines, complete with major championship pedigree and a famous sign warning off weekend duffers:

-WARNING- The Black Course Is An Extremely Difficult Course Which We Only Recommend For Highly Skilled Golfers

The team will also feature new blood, including Ryder Cup rookie and fellow Aztec JJ Spaun, who earned his spot on the squad with his triumph at the U.S. Open in June.

For Schauffele, there's also a brand-new fan at home after he and his wife Maya gave birth to their first child, Victor, just weeks ago.

"It was nice to take a little bit of time off. It kind of came at a good time. Healthy break, a couple of weeks. I've been back at it, trying to get the game as sharp and as fresh as possible," Schauffele said.

The first four match pairings are out, and Schauffele will once again be teamed with Cantlay in alternate shot Friday morning at 8 a.m. Eastern time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.