SDFC launches Right to Dream Academy to develop young soccer stars

San Diego FC took a monumental step forward today with the grand opening of its Right to Dream Academy, a bold initiative that could reshape U.S. soccer development.

The tuition-free new school and youth coaching facility is an ambitious vision that extends far beyond the soccer pitch.

"Welcome to the grand opening of SDFC's Right to Dream Academy," CEO Tom Penn announced, marking a historic moment.

The Right to Dream Academy represents an essential component of San Diego FC's long-term strategy, designed to bring soccer players from Southern California, Mexico and beyond into an environment where they can thrive both athletically and academically.

Team owner Sir Mohamed Mansour emphasized the academy's deeper mission beyond developing young talent.

"It's not a business deal. It's a human deal. It's a family deal," Mansour told ABC 10News.

The first students have already arrived at the Singing Hills campus, which they share with the SDFC first team. Some are as young as 11 years old and will spend the next five years or longer at the facility.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber praised the academy's comprehensive approach and long-term commitment to student development.

"It's remarkable. Not only the enormous expense of housing, educating, and training these kids full-time, but if they don't make it by the time they get knocked out when they're 13, they stay in the school until they're 16," Garber said.

Days at the Right to Dream Academy begin and end in the dormitories, where students live together as classmates. The structured schedule starts early with training at 7 a.m., followed by showers and breakfast.

"We wake up early," one student explained.

"Then we have training at 7 o'clock," another added.

"And when you finish with that, shower, and eat breakfast," a third student said.

Academic education plays an equally important role, as students at the Right to Dream Academy balance their soccer development with full-time studies.

"There's science. We have math," one student noted.

Eagle de Knijf, a Right to Dream Academy student, acknowledged the challenges of leaving family behind while praising the support system.

"I mean, it's hard. But the staff all around here take care of us very well, as if they were our parents," de Knijf said.

Being away from home presents significant challenges for young students. SDFC first team player Emmanuel Boateng, an alumnus of the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana, understands this struggle firsthand.

"It was very tough, especially that first year, but over time, you understand the sacrifice you are making, and you see the results come through, so it makes it a little more bearable," Boateng said.

SDFC Head Coach Mikey Varas emphasized that success extends beyond professional soccer careers.

"Not every single one of those players will make professional. That's a fact. But all of them will play in college, get a college degree, and become very, very good footballers who are pillars of their community. That's a win," Varas said.

Students for the Right To Dream Academy are selected in part for their promising soccer talent by scouts and at tryout events held by SDFC.

