San Diego Wave to retire Alex Morgan's jersey number in weekend ceremony

The San Diego Wave will retire Alex Morgan's number 13 in a ceremony after Sunday's game at Snapdragon Stadium, marking the grand finale of a week-long celebration honoring the soccer legend.

One year ago, Morgan played her final game for the Wave, wrapping up a professional soccer career that included two World Cup titles and more than 300 goals on the pro and national team level. The last 23 of those came in her 50 games with the Wave.

"We wouldn't be here in San Diego and how big the Wave has gotten in the past three years if it wasn't for Alex," Wave goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan said.

As Morgan's teammate, Sheridan got an up-close look at what made the soccer star such a superstar both on and off the field.

"First and foremost, as a person, she's kind of led the way in what's available for women's sports. And she's also showing me it's also possible to be a mom and a professional athlete, and a damn good one," Sheridan said.

The Wave will begin the celebration on Thursday afternoon by teaming up with the Alex Morgan Foundation for a community soccer clinic at the YMCA Mission Valley.

On Friday, the festivities shift to North Park at Mike Hess Brewing, where artist Paul Jimenez will unveil a new Alex Morgan mural to inspire future generations of soccer stars.

"I think what I learned from her is just how to come in and be the best every day and to exemplify that, and not only speak it. I think a lot of people are good at speaking and using their words, but she showed me every day what it looked like to be a leader and a captain and a role model," Sheridan said.

Sunday's game against the Houston Dash starts at 5:30 p.m., with an Alex Morgan fanfest outside Snapdragon Stadium beginning at 2 p.m.

