San Diego Wave FC to retire Alex Morgan's #13 jersey

Gregory Bull/AP
FILE - San Diego Wave forward Alex Morgan, left, controls the ball as OL Reign defender Lauren Barnes defends during the second half of an NWSL semifinal playoff soccer match Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in San Diego.
San Diego Wave Taylor Kornieck and Alex Morgan
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Wave star, World Cup champion and Olympian Alex Morgan will have another big honor to add to her already impressive resume.

The San Diego Wave FC announced Tuesday it will officially retire Morgan's number 13 jersey.

She's the first player in club history to receive this honor.

Morgan played for the Wave from July 2021 until her retirement in Sept. 2024.

She remains the club's all-time leading scorer.

In May, she became a minority investor in the team.

Morgan's jersey retirement ceremony is on Sept. 7 at Snapdragon Stadium.

