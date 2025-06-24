SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Wave star, World Cup champion and Olympian Alex Morgan will have another big honor to add to her already impressive resume.

The San Diego Wave FC announced Tuesday it will officially retire Morgan's number 13 jersey.

San Diego Wave FC to retire Alex Morgan's #13 jersey

She's the first player in club history to receive this honor.

Morgan played for the Wave from July 2021 until her retirement in Sept. 2024.

She remains the club's all-time leading scorer.

In May, she became a minority investor in the team.

Morgan's jersey retirement ceremony is on Sept. 7 at Snapdragon Stadium.

