US women's soccer legend, San Diego Wave star Alex Morgan announces retirement

(KGTV) — Alex Morgan, considered to be one of the greatest players in women’s soccer history, announced Thursday she is retiring from the sport.

In a video she posted on social media, Morgan said, “Soccer has been a part of me for 30 years. It was one of the first things that I ever loved. And I gave everything to this sport. What I got in return was more than I could have ever dreamed of.”

Morgan said she made her decision to step away from the game before the start of the 2024 NWSL season. She also took the opportunity to announce she was pregnant with her second child.

During her illustrious career, Morgan helped lead the U.S. Women’s National Team to two women’s World Cup wins (2015 and 2019) and an Olympic gold medal in 2012.

Morgan ranks fifth all-time with 123 career goals for the USWNT.

The 35-year-old’s final match will be Sept. 8 at Snapdragon Stadium when her San Diego Wave take on the North Carolina Courage.

“We’re changing lives and the impact we have on the next generation is irreversible and I’m proud in the hand I had in making that happen in pushing the game forward and leaving it in a place that I’m so happy and proud of," she added.