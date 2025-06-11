Alex Morgan visits girls soccer camp in South Bay

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A world-famous soccer player surprised some girls Wednesday at a local soccer camp in Chula Vista.

"I’m coming back every year and seeing the girls’ confidence grow and grow as I see some of these campers becoming the junior counselors, becoming the volunteers, there’s such good energy and I’m loving it," said Alex Morgan.

Morgan — a former San Diego Wave FC striker, player on the United States National Team and a recently retired professional soccer player — was at the third annual Let's Go South Bay! Girls Soccer Empowerment Camp.

Lesly Baeza, 15, was at the camp last year and was excited to see Morgan again.

"She came last year, and I was wondering if she was going to come this year," said Baeza. "And when we saw her, we were just all nervous cause we were practicing, and we were like, 'she’s going to watch us!'"

Morgan, out on the field with the camp's board, took a moment to watch the girls play soccer.

"Since the camp started, there’s a sort of magic to the camp," said Carolina Soto, the head coach for the camp. "I think everyone here is so grateful to the Alex Morgan Foundation for focusing on a community, for focusing on equity, and for empowering these girls and having someone like her and her foundation believe in our community."

Morgan said she's hoping the investment through her foundation will result in tangible confidence for the girls.

"The biggest thing is what they’re learning on the field and in the classroom today here in the present, which is going to set them up for success in life, which is going to help them with their confidence, which is going to help them with their growth as a person," said Morgan.

As for Lesly, she's inspired to be a better player on the field.

"Talking about going to extra trainings, going and practicing outside with her team by herself, doing private trainings, I think that that’s like something that I’ll definitely keep in mind in the future because I know that it will make me a better player," said Lesly.

The camp for 13 to 15-year-olds hosted 65 girls this year.