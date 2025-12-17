San Diego State basketball team fights hunger through '3 for 3 to Feed' campaign

The San Diego State men's basketball team opens Mountain West Conference play against Air Force on Wednesday, continuing their season-long effort to fight hunger in San Diego through the "3 for 3 to Feed" campaign.

"Every 3-point shot, $3 will be donated to Feeding San Diego, which is six nutritious meals, every 3-pointer," Feeding San Diego's Allison Glader told ABC 10News.

For the Aztecs, the season of giving is the basketball season. But players aren't only contributing by making long-range baskets. The whole team is donating some of their Name-Image-Likeness earnings to Feeding San Diego, and even taking time out from their busy schedules to serve the community.

"We were just out at Hoover High School, which is now the second year in a row where we have a school pantry program," Glader said.

Sophomore forward Magoon Gwath helped distribute food at the event. "It was cool to go to Hoover High School, interact with the high school students, pass out food to families in need. Giving back to the community is really fun."

The Aztecs have already made 68 threes this season, including 4 from big man Gwath.

"For having something in the game go to an actual cause, that's good, it's just awesome," Gwath said.

"When the team heard about every three is going to go towards that, it definitely got us excited. Me? I'll probably have to throw down a few dunks. I might get one 3 towards it," added fellow sophomore Pharoah Compton.

Compton isn't much of a shooter, but he was out there with the rest of his teammates at Hoover High, proving that big-time college athletes aren't all about fame and fortune. They're also looking to give back.

"Rolling up their sleeves, getting in the mix, handing out food at a food distribution, every single year, really being involved, throughout the whole year, has just been incredible," Glader said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

