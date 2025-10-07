San Diego Gulls ready to break playoff drought as new AHL season begins

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Gulls are gearing up for another American Hockey League season with renewed optimism after missing the playoffs for three consecutive years.

The team has been conducting final preparations at Poway Ice this week as they prepare to begin their AHL schedule under third-year head coach Matt McIlvane.

"There's a good foundation here. Some good young guys, and a good group of older guys, so it's really exciting," defenseman Nikolas Brouillard told ABC 10News.

Brouillard is one of the veterans anchoring this year's roster, which McIlvane believes has the right mix of experience and youth.

"It's a nice blend that we're looking forward to watching gel," McIlvane said.

The Gulls have struggled in recent seasons, mirroring the challenges faced by their NHL parent club, the Anaheim Ducks. However, McIlvane believes his team is ready to turn the corner after years of development work with younger players.

"We've done a lot of heavy lifting and hard work with younger groups, and we're excited to be able to cash in on some of that now as we have a lot more experience within our team," McIlvane said.

The veteran leadership understands their dual role in the organization's development system.

"We're just trying to win here and have success, and teach the young guys the right ways," Brouillard said.

McIlvane emphasized that winning and development go hand in hand in minor league hockey.

"The best place to develop athletes is in a winning environment. It's a lot easier to work, it's a lot more fun when we're winning. From our side, being able to take that next step organizationally, where, it's like, we're ready to push for the playoffs," McIlvane said.

The Gulls will open their season on the road Friday at Coachella Valley before returning home to drop the puck at Pechanga Arena on Saturday, October 18th, against Henderson.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

