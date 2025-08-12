San Diego FC strengthens conference lead while Wave settles for draw against Angel City

San Diego FC posted another road win over the weekend, defeating Sporting Kansas City 2-0 and strengthening their hold on first place in the Western Conference.

Chucky Lozano's goal in the 23rd minute on Saturday at Sporting Kansas City came against the run of play and gave San Diego FC a 1-0 lead at halftime. Anders Dreyer doubled the advantage in the second half with his 10th goal of the season.

"We scored a beautiful goal for 1-0, and then we shut the game down in the second half with the goal for 2-0, and I'm happy for that. Three points away from home again, and, yeah, we're doing very great away from home," Dreyer said.

San Diego FC certainly made the most of its chances, stealing the win despite giving up nine corner kick opportunities and being outshot 21 to 5.

"There's a lot of merit to winning like that, also. We don't want to make that a habit and be in every single game like that, but when you have to dig deep and show that fighting team spirit, and that will, I think that's really important," San Diego FC head coach Mikey Varas said.

The San Diego Wave, meanwhile, are in 4th place in the NWSL standings but are kicking themselves after letting two standings points slip away on Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium.

A goal in the 85th minute by Mackenzie Robbe broke a scoreless tie and had the Wave poised for a win over rival Angel City, only to see Angel City notch the equalizer in stoppage time, forcing the Wave to settle for a 1-1 draw and one point instead of the full three.

First-year coach Jonas Eidevall wasn't too happy after the match.

"Second half is not a good half of football for us. We are sloppy with possession, and we turn over the ball. They have a term in tennis I like. It's 'unforced errors'. And I think we have a lot of them, and it doesn't help us," Eidevall said.

The Wave hit the road this Saturday when they continue NWSL play at Bay FC.

SDFC will look for a sixth straight win away from Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday when they also travel to Northern California to face the San Jose Earthquakes.

