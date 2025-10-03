Padres’ Postseason dreams cut short, but Friar Faithful remain loyal for future

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Absolute heartbreak for Padres fans as San Diego’s postseason push came to an end Wednesday night, leaving a packed Gallagher Square crowd devastated but still proud of their team.

For the third straight day, the friar faithful filled Gallagher Square for the rollercoaster “win-or-go-home” Game 3 of the National League Wild Card series against the Chicago Cubs.

What started as hope and optimism quickly turned into nail-biting tension and, ultimately, disappointment.

“I was raised and born a Padres fan, so I gotta be here for the highs and lows,” longtime fan Diego Vasquez said. “Just take it one game at a time — one game at a time.”

As the final out sealed the Padres’ fate, fans stayed until the end, many holding back tears. “That hurts. That really hurts. But what can we do? We got next year,” a couple Maribel and Carlos shared.

“We’re always gonna be Padres fans, always.”

Despite the loss, the deep commitment of the Friar Faithful was on full display. Steve Santana, who has been a fan all his life, proudly showed his Padres tattoo, saying, “This is from ‘98, when they went to the World Series. My dad got us into sports, and I’ve been diehard since. It’s heartbreaking.”

For many, the season’s end is a tough pill to swallow — but it hasn’t shaken their loyalty.

“Till the day I die, I will forever love the Padres. I pray one day I get to watch a ring happen,” another fan named Matt told me.

And for lifelong fans like him and Santana — that's what they're sticking to.

“Definitely faithful no matter what. Every year we’ll be back next year," Santana told me with his head held high. "But it’s just gonna be a long, sad October now.”

While the postseason dream fell short, the Padres’ fans made one thing clear: their support runs deep, and they’ll be right back next season — cheering until the wheels fall off.

