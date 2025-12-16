Padres pitcher Yu Darvish brings holiday joy to kids at Ronald McDonald House

San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish brought smiles to children and families at the Ronald McDonald House Holiday Workshop, spending time "shopping" for gifts with kids who won't be able to leave Rady Children's Hospital during the holidays.

"You almost hold your tears," Darvish said, via translator Shingo Horie, after the emotional experience.

The holiday workshop gives families with hospitalized children a chance to pick out gifts during what can be a difficult time of year.

"We see so many smiles when the kids come in because they're day in and day out in the hospital, or they have a sibling, so it really just gives them something different, something to look forward to, and who doesn't have their favorite toy, they can walk into a roomful of, and just see that smile," Mindy Collins from the Ronald McDonald House told ABC 10News.

During his visit, Darvish also toured the Ronald McDonald House's Padres-themed clubhouse, which features a Yu Darvish growth poster. He left his autograph and chatted with kids about toys, even sharing that his favorite toy growing up in Japan was Lego blocks.

The conversation eventually turned to baseball, where Darvish opened up about his recent health struggles. He revealed that he was diagnosed with an elbow injury in March but delayed surgery to continue playing for the Padres.

"I don't feel like I was really able to contribute to the team, Darvish admitted. "In my mind I was thinking that maybe this could be it for me, so I was kind of grinding through the season trying to get the best out of myself for the team."

In October, Darvish finally underwent elbow surgery. When asked how he feels now, he responded simply, in English: "Pretty good."

However, the veteran pitcher's future on the mound remains uncertain. Darvish said he's currently focused on rehabilitation to regain full function in his arm, but he's keeping his options open.

"If I get the urge to comeback, if I feel like I can stand on the mound and comeback then I will go for that," Darvish said.

For now, Darvish continues to lift spirits at the Ronald McDonald House, bringing joy to children and families during the holiday season.

