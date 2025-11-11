Craig Stammen introduced as new San Diego Padres manager after 13-year MLB career

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Padres have found their new manager in a familiar face – former reliever Craig Stammen, who was officially introduced at a news conference after being selected to lead the team he once played for.

The 41-year-old Stammen, who retired in 2023 after a 13-year Major League Baseball career spent primarily in the bullpen, will now manage many of his former teammates. His approach to leadership centers on leveraging existing relationships.

"To push some of my best friends to be at their best," Stammen said when describing his management philosophy.

Stammen's transition from player to manager wasn't initially planned. The idea emerged through conversations with teammates during his playing days.

"You sit on the plane with Manny (Machado) and Hos (Eric Hosmer) and Will Myers and Ian Kinsler, and we talk about those things together, and maybe they'd mention - 'Stam, you'd be alright at that' - and I'm, like, really, you think? I can manage you guys?" Stammen said.

General Manager A.J. Preller recognized Stammen's potential early in the search process, citing his competitive nature and leadership qualities.

"You know, an elite competitor, incredibly hard worker, very prepared, and a natural leader," Preller said.

Initially, Stammen wasn't considering the position. However, a few days into the managerial search, Preller approached him directly.

"You know, I really want you to be a part of this process. I want you to think about being manager of the San Diego Padres," Stammen recalled Preller telling him.

After consulting with his family, Stammen committed to the opportunity and was ultimately chosen over several other candidates, including pitching coach Ruben Niebla, who will remain on the coaching staff.

Stammen expressed enthusiasm about working with Niebla, praising his expertise and experience.

"Obviously, he's the guy I'm going to rely on the most. His experience -- I think he's one of the best coaches in our entire sport, not just pitching coaches, but coaches overall. We're going to put a lot on his plate. I'm going to put a lot on his plate, but I'm excited to work with Ruben," Stammen said.

The remaining coaching staff positions will be finalized in the coming weeks as Stammen builds his team with the ultimate goal of bringing San Diego its first World Series championship.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.