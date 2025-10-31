Blue Jays infielder Ty France carries Tony Gwynn's legacy into World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are one win away from a World Series title, and San Diego State has a special reason to celebrate. Blue Jays infielder Ty France, who played under legendary coach Tony Gwynn at SDSU, is helping carry his mentor's legacy on baseball's biggest stage.

France spent two seasons playing for Gwynn on the Mesa, becoming one of the top hitters on the West Coast before the Hall of Famer passed away from cancer at the end of France's sophomore season.

"Ty and I have a great relationship. He's really one of the last guys that got a chance to learn something from my pops as a hitter," said Tony Gwynn Jr., a Padres broadcaster and former SDSU outfielder.

The connection between France and the Gwynn family runs deep. Tony Gwynn Sr. saw something special in the young infielder during his time at San Diego State.

"My dad loved Ty. In having conversations when he was talking about his team, I don't know if there was a conversation where Ty's name didn't come up," Gwynn Jr. said.

One year after Gwynn's death, France followed in his coach's footsteps when he was drafted in the 34th round by the Padres. He eventually made his major league debut in 2019, but his success traces back to his time at San Diego State.

"I mean, he was the best hitter. He had a style that my dad kind of gravitated to and really tried to help him cultivate what he's become now," Gwynn Jr. said.

In 2020, the Padres traded France to Seattle, where he became a lineup regular and an All-Star. Five years later, he's continuing his career as a bat off the bench for the Blue Jays.

"Probably a little bit harder for him. He spent about three years, three-four years playing every day," Gwynn Jr. said.

France has remained ready in the World Series, contributing an RBI groundout in the seventh inning of Game 4's win over the Dodgers. Plenty of Aztecs alumni are cheering him on from San Diego.

"I take great pride in it. When he got in the game, you know, I was already rooting for the Blue Jays anyway, that just made it a lot easier that there's a familiar face and someone I want to see have some success," Gwynn Jr. said.

It's been more than a decade since Tony Gwynn last coached at the stadium that bears his name, but his legacy lives on through players like France who carry his teachings to baseball's biggest moments.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.