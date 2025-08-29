Beloved Coronado High Football team manager returns to sidelines as assistant coach

(KGTV) — For years, Cole Harrison played an important role on the Coronado High School football sidelines, managing the Islanders with his energy and enthusiasm.

Born with Down syndrome, Harrison never let challenges get in the way of his passion for football or his dreams of going to college.

Now, fresh off graduation, Harrison has returned to his alma mater in a brand-new role: assistant coach.

Head football coach Kurt Hines says Harrison’s presence is a powerful reminder to the entire program.

“When you have someone like Cole as a part of our program, it’s a constant reminder of how precious life is and how blessed we are,” Hines said. “Cole’s energy on the sideline is infectious. When he’s here, he’s all in.”

The promotion also makes Harrison part of a coaching duo—joining his father, Jordy Harrison, who serves as the Islanders’ quarterbacks and linebackers' coach. His father tells me the moment Cole was introduced as assistant coach this summer is one he’ll never forget.

“All you heard was a roar echoing off the stands,” Jordy recalled, holding back tears. “It was a great feeling as a dad to see your son accepted and appreciated for everything he does.”

This isn’t the first time Cole has made headlines in the community. In 2022, 10News introduced viewers to him and his mother, Shannon, as he prepared for the milestone of leaving home to attend college. Now, having completed that chapter, he’s back where it all started—bringing his trademark optimism and focus to the Islanders.

Winning, Cole says, is at the top of his list. But for his coaches and teammates, Harrison is already delivering something even greater than wins.

“The greatest blessing for me about Cole is whether we win or lose, it’s a big hug after the game and a big smile on his face,” Hines said. “It’s a blessing to have him.”

For the Islanders, Cole Harrison is more than an assistant coach. He’s family and his story continues to inspire the reset of the Coronado community.

