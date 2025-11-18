Aztecs take sole lead in Mountain West Football race after defeating Boise State

The San Diego State Aztecs now sit alone atop the Mountain West Conference standings following their gritty 17-7 victory over Boise State in rainy conditions Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium.

The win broke a first-place tie and marked a significant bounce-back performance for the Aztecs, who fell short the previous week in similar weather conditions against Hawaii.

"We're gonna find ways to win because ultimately that's the end goal. I know we're not going to win any style points for that one, but it's a win nonetheless," said Sean Lewis, SDSU head football coach.

The victory improved the Aztecs to 8-2 in their first 10 games this season, continuing what has been a remarkable turnaround under Lewis.

Ground Game Dominates in Wet Conditions

The Aztecs adapted their game plan to the weather, rushing for 277 yards against Boise State. Running back Lucky Sutton led the charge with 150 yards, pushing his season total over 1,000 yards.

Lewis credited his team's ability to adjust after struggling in similar conditions the previous week.

"We were out there on the islands, and it rained for four hours, and we tried to throw it around and there wasn't a lot of production to that, so I could be hard-headed, and keep doing that, or you can look at the environment, look at the situation, look at the strengths of your team, and keep winning top of mind," Lewis said.

The offensive line, led by senior Bayo Kannike, paved the way for the dominant rushing attack. Kannike has been enjoying the team's success in his final season.

"To have my last season go out like this and have this type of winning season is very nice and refreshing," Kannike said.

Team Chemistry Extends Beyond the Field

The offensive line's chemistry may stem from more than just practice time. Sutton treated his linemen to dinner at a Brazilian steakhouse earlier this season, an investment that appears to be paying dividends.

"Buffet. Free-for-all. It was some good food. I think it was some Brazilian steakhouse, that's what it was, some Brazilian steakhouse," Kannike said with a laugh.

Fan Appreciation and Senior Night Preparations

Despite the challenging weather conditions, Aztecs fans filled the stadium and stayed through halftime, something that didn't go unnoticed by the players.

"Shoutout to fans for coming and sitting through the rain. That meant a lot to have the stadium still full after halftime on a rainy night," said Mister Williams, SDSU senior linebacker.

The Aztecs hope to see even more fans for their regular season home finale against San Jose State this Saturday, which will serve as Senior Night. To encourage attendance, the team announced throwback concession prices including $4 sodas, $3.50 nachos, and $2.75 hot dogs.

