Aztecs name starting QB ahead of FanFest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego State University's football team is gearing up to move from its practice field to Snapdragon Stadium for the team's annual Fanfest on Thursday night.

In their second season under Coach Sean Lewis, the Aztecs will give fans their first look at this year's squad, including newly named starting quarterback Jayden Denegal.

"It's gonna be football. It ain't gonna be dodgeball. It's gonna football," Lewis said after practice on Wednesday.

The high-energy coach is enthusiastic about the opportunity to introduce his new team to Aztecs fans.

"We're gonna put the ball down, and we're gonna play. We're gonna have four quarters of play, we're gonna simulate all kinds of different positions, so hoping the comminuty shows up, and shows out, and we get to have a whole dress rehearsal for the great city of San Diego for an amazing fall that's going to come here for the Aztecs on the Mesa," Lewis said.

One player fans will be watching closely is Jayden Denegal, who Lewis officially named as starting quarterback after practice.

"I was pretty excited hearing it. It doesn't really change too much, my process isn't going to change, day-to-day," Denegal said.

Lewis praised the junior quarterback's dedication: "Denny's done an unbelievable job, coming in since day one, working, earning the respect of the team."

Denegal, nicknamed J.D. or Denny, is an Apple Valley native who transferred to San Diego State after winning a national championship as an underclassman back-up at Michigan.

"It's what I've been waiting for. I came here to win some football games, and play and be able to showcase my talents," Denegal said.

Gates at Snapdragon Stadium open on Thursday night at 6 p.m., with kickoff at 7:05 p.m. Tickets to Fanfest are free, but must be claimed in advance online at GoAztecs.com. Parking costs $10, with Snapdragon lots opening at 5 p.m.

