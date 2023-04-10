Snapdragon Stadium to host CONCACAF Gold Cup match

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Snapdragon Stadium is among the locations selected to host the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup this summer.

On Monday, the Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) announced the 15 stadiums that will host the tournament that will be played from June 16 - July 16 to crown the best national team in the region.

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood was another first-time location that will host the final on July 16.

Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani released the following statement:

“The Concacaf Gold Cup is our flagship competition and showcases the very best of men’s national team football in the region. With each passing edition, this competition has reached new heights on and off the pitch and I am certain the 2023 tournament will deliver outstanding football, and capture the imagination of fans across our confederation and beyond.

“The host cities and venues we have selected all have strong track records of hosting elite football, and world class events. I want to thank each and every one of them for their commitment to Concacaf, to our Gold Cup, and to our sport. This is a tremendous time for football in the region with Nations Leagues, men’s and women’s Gold Cups, and other exciting national team and club competitions taking place over the next three years as we head towards the FIFA World Cup 2026.”

“I look forward with great anticipation to watching the Gold Cup Prelims in June and enjoying compelling football involving all the Gold Cup teams right through to the Final and crowning a champion in Los Angeles on July 16.”

The 15 stadiums chosen to host the Gold Cup matches along with when they previously hosted Gold Cup matches, include:



AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX (2009, 2011, 2013, 2017, 2021)

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC (2011,2015, 2019)

Soldier Field, Chicago, IL (2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2019)

TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH (first-time host)

DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL (2021)

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ (2009, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021)

Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ (2013, 2017, 2019)

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX (2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2019, 2021)

Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021)

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA (first-time host)

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV (2021)

Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA (first-time host)

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA (2017)

CITYPARK Stadium, St. Louis, MO (first-time host)

BMO Field, Toronto, Canada (2015)

The complete match schedule with venue assignments, ticketing information, and other details will be released following the official draw on Friday, April 14, at SoFi Stadium. For more details on the draw, procedures and seeded nations, click here.

