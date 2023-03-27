Manchester United, Wrexham AFC set to play match at Snapdragon Stadium in July

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The English Premier League's Manchester United will return to the United States for the first time in five years to play Wrexham AFC at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego this July, it was announced Monday.

The Red Devils of Manchester United and the Red Dragons of the Welsh Wrexham will face off on July 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Manchester United, Man U or United, as the team is commonly referred to interchangeably as, is one of the most successful and storied clubs in world football. The match in San Diego is the first of its 2023 Summer Tour to be announced after United revealed last week that Erik ten Hag and his squad will travel to the U.S. in preparation for the 2023/24 season.

A youth-focused team drawn from United's traveling squad will be supplemented by academy prospects for the exhibition match in July, as part of a week-long training camp in San Diego.

"This will be the first time the team has visited San Diego, and we are looking forward to playing in front of our passionate U.S. fans at the Snapdragon stadium," said John Murtough, Manchester United football director.

"Pre-season tours are always a great opportunity to give opportunities for our most promising young academy players to gain valuable experience in the first-team environment, and this match against Wrexham AFC is a great example of that."

Wrexham, the third-oldest club in the world, has recently risen to popularity in the United States following the purchase of the club by actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds in 2020, and the unveiling of their television series documenting the team and community called "Welcome to Wrexham."

The match will be Wrexham's first club visit to the United States. The last time these two clubs faced off in a competitive fixture was in the Football Association Challenge Cup -- better known as the FA Cup -- in 1995, where Manchester United won 5-2 at its home grounds of Old Trafford.

"We're looking forward to being able to play in the United States for the first time in the club's history," said Wrexham AFC manager Phil Parkinson. "The match against Manchester United is sure to be a memorable occasion at the Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego."

Manchester United ambassador Andrew Cole traveled to San Diego to announce the match alongside Wrexham AFC Co-Chairman Rob McElhenney, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Qualcomm Incorporated, Don McGuire, and San Diego City Council President Pro-Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe.

Pre-sale is open and general public tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Ticket prices start at $45, with tickets available here.