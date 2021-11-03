Crack Shack, Hodad's, Taco Stand on Aztec Stadium's menu for fans

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego State's new Mission Valley stadium is sure to keep fans full after it opens, revealing eight new vendors bringing local eats to the stadium.

Wednesday, SDSU was set to introduce its first eight vendors being added to its list of traditional stadium foods, including Batch & Box, Best Pizza & Brew, Cali BBQ, The Crack Shack, Everbowl, Gaglione Brothers, Hodad’s, and The Taco Stand.

Officials had released renderings prior to construction revealing a shipping-container style dining area, and special student dining options.

Here's a look at the new food options heading to Aztec Stadium:

Batch & Box (Del Mar Highlands): Local company baking numerous kinds of cookies, from the classic to the creative. Website

Best Pizza & Brew (Cardiff, Mira Mesa, Oceanside, Carmel Mountain, Vista): New York-style pizza, sandwiches, and pasta. Website

Cali BBQ (Spring Valley, San Diego): BBQ dishes including pulled pork sandwiches, ribs, chicken, and classic side dishes. Website

The Crack Shack (Little Italy, Encinitas): Fried chicken and grilled chicken sandwiches and salads. Website

Everbowl (several locations throughout San Diego County): "Superfoods" bowls with berries, fruits, nuts, and other nutritious options. Website

Gaglione Brothers (Midway District, Mission Valley, Petco Park): Local company specializing in cheesesteaks. Website

Hodad's (Ocean Beach, San Diego, Petco Park): Longtime San Diego stop for burgers, fries, and onion rings. Website

The Taco Stand (La Jolla, North Park, San Diego, Encinitas): "Authentic" taqueria with an assortment of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and more that have made Website

The 35,000-capacity Aztec Stadium broke ground in August of 2020 and is projected to open in September 2022, in time for the Aztec's first football game of the season against the University of Arizona.