Aztec Stadium starting to take shape, and right on schedule

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- In a matter of 11 months, the old Qualcomm-SDCCU Stadium has come down and the new Aztec stadium has started to rise and take shape.

"We just put our head down and we were transparent with what we wanted to do," says San Diego State Athletic Director John David Wicker. "We laid out our plan, and here we are today. About 14 months from now this is going to be one bustling building."

As one can see just driving by the site, the bowl of the stadium is starting to take shape, the lights are now rising from high above, and the framework of the upper deck seating is in full view. The stadium is really starting to look like a stadium.

"When the steel came up you can really see the building and how intimate it's going to be. This isn't going to be like the old Qualcomm Stadium or other places. You are going to be right on top of the action," said Wicker.

Today was a very special day as construction reached an important milestone with the placing of the final steel beam, which signifies the completion of the framing.

"It's been fun to tell people that we are going to do something and to actually do it," said Wicker. "It's just the world today. You hear something said, and you say 'do I really believe it?' We did we believe it. We have been transparent as we've said all along. Sept. 3, 2022. It hasn't been easy but we've kept our head down and done our work."

As of now, 2,500 workers have poured their hearts and souls into the construction of the stadium, which is set to open in Fall 2022.

"We are right on schedule," says Wicker. "Right now we may be a little bit ahead of schedule. but knock on wood we are right where we want to be."