SDSU bowl hopes hang by a thread as Aztecs fall to Colorado State in 56-49 shootout

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego State's path to a bowl game is narrowing.

After a 56-49 loss at Colorado State over the weekend, the Aztecs need to win three of their final four regular-season games to meet the minimum requirement to qualify for a bowl game.

The game in Fort Collins was another step backwards for the SDSU defense, which allowed 549 total yards, including 333 through the air — too much to overcome on the road.

One bright spot was the production of redshirt freshman quarterback Stone Saunders, who made his first career start, filling in for the injured Jayden Denegal, throwing for 369 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

"I thought he had courage and poise in the pocket," head coach Sean Lewis said on Monday afternoon. "I like the way he responded through the good and the bad. There was enough of both to see that he was very even-keeled as he went through it all. So, yeah, he did a good job for his first start."

Good enough that Lewis named the Kentucky transfer as the starter for Saturday's home game against Washington State. Despite putting 49 points on the board, Saunders said he wasn't satisfied with his debut performance.

"Yeah, I mean we still got a lot of meat on the bone. As an offense, we left some things out there. Me, as well. I've got to take care of the ball better. I can't have two turnovers," Saunders said.

One of those turnovers was a back-breaker — a pick-six that gave Colorado State a 35-24 lead at the half.

Now, the focus is on getting a win over Washington State on Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium to keep dreams of a bowl game within reach.

"You always get to this moment in the season when there's roughly a month to play, four games left, a third of the season that's left, and you want to earn the right to have more time around these guys, especially to create more play, postseason play, and have those moments and opportunites to celebrate a very adverse season," Lewis said.

After this week, the Aztecs get a bye, which Lewis is hoping to use to get the Aztecs healthy for their final three games.

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