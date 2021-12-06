San Diego State's new stadium in Mission Valley named Snapdragon Stadium

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego State University’s new football stadium in Mission Valley will be known as Snapdragon Stadium.

On Monday, SDSU officials announced a long-term partnership with San Diego-based technology company Qualcomm. Snapdragon is the name of Qualcomm’s mobile platform brand.

The naming agreement will head to the California State University Board of Trustees for formal approval.

"Qualcomm is well-recognized and respected not only here in San Diego, but globally," said SDSU President Adela de la Torre. "Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies represents a shared vision for a fully smart stadium -- the cornerstone to what will be a one-of-a-kind smart campus -- which will enrich, educate, and empower those we serve here locally and around the world."

The naming rights have been structured as a 15-year, $3 million per year agreement.

"We are thrilled to have secured the exclusive naming rights to San Diego State University's new stadium, Snapdragon Stadium," Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon said. "Snapdragon stands for premium experiences and leading-edge performance, which is what fans can expect from this new state-of- the-art venue...

"This is just the first phase of an expansive relationship between Qualcomm Technologies and San Diego State University as we look to support their broad digital transformation that will include the stadium, the upcoming Innovation District and smart campus enhancements across their campuses," Amon said. "This agreement is the reflection of our mutual dedication to our local San Diego community."

The 35,000-seat stadium -- previously known as Aztec Stadium -- and SDSU's 132-acre Mission Valley campus have been in the works since San Diego voters approved Measure G in November 2018. In May 2020, the city council sold the city-owned stadium and property for $86.2 million to the university.

The university's plan for the SDSU Mission Valley campus includes an "innovation district" to support SDSU's education, research, entrepreneurial, technology and athletics programs, as well as 86 acres of parks, recreation and open space, about 4,600 market-rate and affordable residences, 400 hotel rooms, 95,000 square feet of retail space and enhanced use of the MTS Green Line Stadium trolley station and accommodation of the planned Purple Line.

SDSU Mission Valley is set to expand the university's economic impact by an estimated $3 billion per year and intended to increase SDSU's enrollment by 15,000 students, according to the university.

Crews broke ground on the 35,000-seat stadium project in August 2020 and it is projected to open in September 2022, in time for the Aztec's first football game of the season against the University of Arizona.

City News Service contributed to this story