SDSU, Sycuan unveil naming rights partnership for parts of Aztec Stadium

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego State University’s new Aztec Stadium in Mission Valley is reaching another milestone in its construction.

On Tuesday, the school announced the naming rights for portions of the stadium’s seating will go to Sycuan.

The two founding partnerships include the Sycuan Founder’s Club, with 48 suites and the stadium's most exclusive offering, and the Sycuan Piers, an area in the upper southwest section of the stadium that will extend over the bowl seating area and will offer standing room for events and food options.

According to school officials, the name of the pier section is "inspired by the San Diego coastline."

The deal with Sycuan is worth more than $8 million.

School officials said the stadium is on track to be ready for the Aztecs’ home opener against the University of Arizona on Sept. 3, 2022.