San Diego State guard Latrell Davis says critics are 'sleeping on us' ahead of Aztecs debut

San Diego State basketball is looking to bounce back after missing the NCAA Tournament last season — and junior guard Latrell Davis thinks the rest of college basketball is underestimating the Aztecs.

The team doesn't appear in any preseason Top 25 rankings, something Davis addressed when he sat down for a one-on-one interview with ABC 10News Sports Director Ben Higgins inside the Aztecs' Jacobs Jam Center practice facility.

"I feel like they're sleeping on us a little bit. The big names we had as a program that have left...they're probably, like, they don't really have anybody no more. They don't have those big names anymore. They're not going to be anything. But they're sleeping," Davis insisted.

It's a lot of optimism for a fairly unknown roster that features multiple transfers and three former professionals from overseas, plus Davis, who is originally from Leeds, England.

"It's a team of Euros. They haven't really seen that before. We've got all the European people, we've got all the pieces we need. I feel like we all play well together as a team. We've got everything we need. Everybody's buying in, and we play hard. We're a hard-playing team," Davis said.

While the Aztecs are always known for playing hard on defense, Davis thinks this year's squad could also light it up on the other end of the floor.

"Offensively, we're just jelling together. We've moving. We're getting open. We're knocking down the open shots. If not, we're getting the rebound. We're looking good offensively. We're looking very good."

Davis is looking forward to playing at Viejas Arena after seeing the atmosphere as an opponent before transferring from San Jose State. After sitting out a full season, he said he's more than ready to make his official Aztecs debut.

"Super-excited. I cannot wait. I've been waiting for a whole year, so...ready," Davis said.

The Aztecs host Long Beach State in their final exhibition game on Wednesday. The regular season tips off when Cal State Fullerton visits Viejas Arena on Tuesday, November 3rd.

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