San Diego Seals gear up for NLL home opener with championship aspirations

The San Diego Seals bring a new National Lacrosse League season back to Pechanga Arena on Sunday when they host the Rochester Knighthawks at 2 p.m. in their home opener.

There's unfinished business for the Seals after they were knocked out of the playoffs in a one-goal loss to Buffalo last season. Things are off to a good start as the Seals opened on the road two weeks ago with a 16-13 win in Ottawa that could be a taste of things to come.

"A lot younger, a lot faster, so it looks like a different team," forward Jake Govett told ABC 10News at practice in Point Loma on Friday.

Govett thinks this year's squad is poised to finally get over the hump and win their first NLL championship.

"We've always had those high expectations, but we've made some moves in the offseason, and our leadership group is pushing us to that next level," Govett said.

And that's why players are here — to push themselves. It's certainly not to find fame and fortune.

"It's not the luxurious life of the MLB, or NHL, or NBA, or anything like that where we're getting to fly on private jets," according to forward Wes Berg. "The majority of the league has separate jobs. A lot of firefighters, and cops, and kind of like weekend warriors."

Berg lives in San Diego and works for the team and as a youth lacrosse coach, but many players live and work in Canada, flying in for practice and games on extended weekend trips.

"It's a really great group of guys and fun culture. We look forward to every weekend getting the guys out," Berg said.

The 9-game Seals regular season home schedule runs Sunday through April 17.

