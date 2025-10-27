San Diego FC beats Portland 2-1 in first-ever MLS playoff match

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It was a historic night at Snapdragon Stadium as San Diego FC continued its incredible inaugural season, taking home a 2-1 win in Game 1 of their best-of-three playoff series against the Portland Timbers.

It’s what many fans have been waiting for — not just a professional soccer team, but a successful one. And with Sunday night’s victory, San Diego FC is proving that its first-ever Major League Soccer playoff appearance is one for the record books.

In front of a sold-out crowd of roughly 30,000 fans, the team delivered yet another thrilling performance. San Diego FC has already become the most successful expansion team in MLS history, earning the top seed in the Western Conference and winning over an entire city in the process.

From the tailgates to the chants echoing through Snapdragon, fans say it’s the energy and passion in the stands that make all the difference.

“Feeling great; let’s go San Diego football!” one fan shouted.

Another added, “It’s electric. It makes you want to live life!”

Many said the atmosphere was unlike anything they’ve seen in local sports.

“Chargers couldn’t give it to us. Padres couldn’t give it to us. Hey, we gotta have a soccer team give it to us,” one fan told ABC 10News after the historic win.

For others, the win meant more than just advancing in the playoffs.

“The Padres’ season ending the way it did — this lifts people in San Diego,” one supporter shared. “This is a sports city, and it’s underrated. We needed this.”

Some traveled hours to be part of the moment.

“I drove in from Las Vegas for this game,” another fan said. “I turned 60 today — this was my 60th birthday party. I love this team, I love this town. San Diego forever.”

San Diego FC will now head to Portland for Game 2 on Nov 1 as they look to keep their historic playoff run alive.