Report: Ex-Aztecs star Matt Araiza to workout for New York Jets

Broncos Bills Football
Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 11:24 AM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 14:38:32-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Former San Diego State Aztec football star Matt Araiza could be a step closer to another NFL opportunity.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that the New York Jets were set to host a workout for the 23-year-old punter.

Araiza’s agent informed Schefter of the workout, according to an ESPN report. 

Araiza was drafted in the sixth round by the Buffalo Bills in April 2022, but he was released by the team in August after a lawsuit accused him and two former SDSU teammate in a gang rape that allegedly occurred at a 2021 off-campus party. 

In December 2022, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office declined to file criminal charges against Araiza.

Just over two weeks ago, it was revealed that the DA’s Office said Araiza was not at the party at the time of the alleged rape and they declined to prosecute. 

An internal investigation conducted by San Diego State found “no findings against Matt Araiza.” 

The accuser’s civil lawsuit is continuing forward.

Throughout the investigation, Araiza has maintained his innocence.

Watch Matt Araiza's full interview with ABC 10News Anchor Kimberly Hunt:

