Matt Araiza talks with Anchor Kimberly Hunt about being exonerated of criminal charges

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the first time since he was accused of raping an underage girl at a house party near San Diego State University, rising football star Matt Araiza is speaking to ABC 10News about the allegations that derailed his life and his NFL career.

Araiza was an Aztec punter before joining the Buffalo Bills. Then in October 2021, a 17-year-old Grossmont High School student accused him of gang rape.

While Araiza told ABC 10News Anchor Kimberly Hunt he had a brief encounter with the accuser that night, the District Attorney's investigation found Araiza wasn't even at the house at the time she says she was gang raped.

Within the last week, ABC 10News learned the reasons why the DA declined to press charges, finding no evidence of rape, or that Araiza knew she was underage, or she was intoxicated.

Tuesday, Hunt sat down with Araiza about how despite being criminally exonerated, he still faces a civil case.

