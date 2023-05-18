Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

SDSU investigation into Matt Araiza had no findings, university says

Matt Araiza buffalo bills
Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza walks on the sideline during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
Matt Araiza buffalo bills
Posted at 4:45 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 19:45:43-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An internal investigation into Matt Araiza by San Diego State University had no findings against the former Aztec.

A statement by the university sent to ABC 10News Thursday simply reads: “There are no findings against Matt Araiza.”

Araiza was an Aztec punter before joining the Buffalo Bills. In 2021, a 17-year-old Grossmont High School student accused him of gang rape.

Araiza told ABC 10News he had a brief encounter with the accuser that night, but the District Attorney’s investigation found that Araiza wasn’t even at the house at the time she said she was gang raped.

The DA’s office said it found no evidence of rape, or that Araiza knew the accuser was underage or intoxicated.

The accuser’s civil lawsuit against Araiza and two former SDSU football players is continuing forward, with a trial expected to begin in October.

10News Anchor Kimberly Hunt sat down with Araiza Tuesday. The full interview can be viewed below:

RELATED COVERAGE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Join the March for Babies!

Community Connection

Join the March for Babies!