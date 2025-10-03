What went wrong? Padres season ends in disappointing Wild Card loss to Cubs

The San Diego Padres' season came to an abrupt end with a loss to the Chicago Cubs in the National League Wild Card Series on Thursday, leaving manager Mike Shildt with a blunt message for his team.

"Nobody's gonna feel sorry for you in this game," Shildt said after the season-ending defeat. "We got a bunch of guys in that clubhouse that are hurting, but there's no regrets in that clubhouse for anybody. Our heads are high, and we know from day one that we laid it out there every day."

The Padres managed only five runs across the three-game series, with their offensive struggles becoming apparent from the very first at-bat. Fernando Tatis Jr. struck out on three pitches to begin the decisive matchup against the Cubs, setting an alarming tone for what was to come.

In their two losses in Chicago, the top three hitters in the Padres lineup — Tatis, Luis Arraez and Manny Machado — went a combined 0-for-22. The team's inability to capitalize on scoring opportunities proved decisive, going just 3-for-26 with runners in scoring position throughout the series.

The struggles weren't limited to the top of the order. The 6-7-8 hitters also faltered, as the lefty trio of Ryan O'Hearn, Gavin Sheets and Jake Cronenworth went 3-for-26 in the series. The absence of injured right-handed slugger Ramon Laureano left the Padres particularly vulnerable to the Cubs' left-handed relievers.

"You know, unfortunately, Ramon wasn't able to stay with us through this ride, because him in the 7-hole could have made a big difference but he wasn't there," Shildt said.

The series wasn't entirely about the Padres' failures. The Cubs played virtually flawless baseball in the field, led by their Gold Glove-winning shortstop Dansby Swanson.

"Dansby played his tail off. He almost single-handedly beat us with his glove," Shildt said.

Swanson acknowledged the challenge his team faced against San Diego's talented roster.

"San Diego is an unbelievable team. They have such a deep pitching staff, and obviously great hitters as well," Swanson said. "Being able to limit them in opportunities to score was huge for us and ended up making a big difference."

The ninth inning provided perhaps the most frustrating moment for the Padres. Trailing 3-1, a called strike three on a pitch well below the zone cost Xander Bogaerts what should have been a walk. The Padres got the next two batters on base and could have tied the game without a hit, but the opportunity was lost due to the questionable call.

Ironically, Major League Baseball will implement its automated ball-strike challenge system next year, which would have turned Bogaerts' strikeout into a walk. Unfortunately for San Diego, the technology comes too late to save their 2025 season.

