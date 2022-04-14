The latest on Fernando Tatis Jr.'s injury

SAN DIEGO (KGVT) — Major League Baseball is back into full swing and San Diegans are gearing up for the Padres' Home Opener game match against the Atlanta Braves.

Many are wondering about MVP Candidate Fernando Tatis Jr.'s injury update, and how soon can he make it back onto the field.

Tatis suffered a fractured wrist during the offseason, which likely happened from a motorcycle fall in the Dominican Republic. The 23-year-old shortstop didn't realize his wrist was broken until he arrived at Spring Training in early March following the baseball lockout.

After having surgery in March, Tatis was placed on the 60-day injured list, which makes it impossible for him to play on Opening Day. He has suffered from several injuries in his career already, including a shoulder subluxation during the 2021 season.

For those who are wondering who will replace Tatis, Ha Seung Kim and rookie C.J. Abrams have been starting at shortstop in Tatis' place so far this year.

Check out these four things to know as we head into the new season. Go, Padres!