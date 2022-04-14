Watch
SportsPadres

Actions

The latest on Fernando Tatis Jr.'s injury

Dodgers Padres Baseball fernando tatis jr
Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. watches his two-run home run hit during the fifteenth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in San Diego.
Dodgers Padres Baseball fernando tatis jr
Posted at 10:45 AM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 13:45:12-04

SAN DIEGO (KGVT) — Major League Baseball is back into full swing and San Diegans are gearing up for the Padres' Home Opener game match against the Atlanta Braves.

Many are wondering about MVP Candidate Fernando Tatis Jr.'s injury update, and how soon can he make it back onto the field.

PADRES OPENING DAY 2022
Everything you need to know about the Padres' home opener QUIZ: How well do you know the Padres' history? Opening Day 2022: Send us your Padres fan photos New food, drink offerings available at Petco Park for 2022 season

Tatis suffered a fractured wrist during the offseason, which likely happened from a motorcycle fall in the Dominican Republic. The 23-year-old shortstop didn't realize his wrist was broken until he arrived at Spring Training in early March following the baseball lockout.

After having surgery in March, Tatis was placed on the 60-day injured list, which makes it impossible for him to play on Opening Day. He has suffered from several injuries in his career already, including a shoulder subluxation during the 2021 season.

For those who are wondering who will replace Tatis, Ha Seung Kim and rookie C.J. Abrams have been starting at shortstop in Tatis' place so far this year.

Check out these four things to know as we head into the new season. Go, Padres!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Community Connection

Click to learn more!