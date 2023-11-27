San Diego Padres reveal plans to honor late owner Peter Seidler

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres announced the organization’s plans to honor the life and legacy of owner Peter Seidler “throughout the 2024 season and beyond.”

Padres officials on Monday stated the team will wear a special patch on their jerseys during the 2024 season to honor Seidler. Full details are slated to be released at the start of Spring Training, the organization said.

Additionally, an open-to-the-public Celebration of Life event is scheduled to take place the weekend of March 22, 2024, at Petco Park.

The event “will offer fans an opportunity to pay their respects to the late Padres chairman and owner. Details on the specific date, timing, and other information will be announced at a later date.”

The organization also announced the launch of the Peter Seidler Legacy Fund, which “will raise funds for impactful charitable projects that align with Peter’s passion and devotion to the betterment of the city.”

Fans can donate to the fund at www.padres.com/legacyfund, with donations being matched. Full details on the Legacy Fund can be found on the website.