Artist creates mural in honor of Padres owner Peter Seidler

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Friar Faithful are continuing to mourn the death of Padres owner Peter Seidler, who passed away at the age of 63 in San Diego on Tuesday.

Shortly after the team announced the sad news, fans had the opportunity to pay their respects at Petco Park's Home Plate Gate. The memorial grew as a steady stream of fans added memorabilia, messages, candles and more trinkets around a photo of the late Seidler posted on the stairs.

However, the Petco Park memorial isn't the only tribute to Seidler in San Diego.

Ground Floor Murals, the artist behind several Padres-themed artworks around the area, painted a mural of him with a simple message: Thank you.

You can see the mural for yourself in the alley outside of Stone Brewing Company on Kettner Boulevard downtown.

Home Plate Gate opened again 6 a.m. Wednesday to allow more fans to send their condolences. Free parking is available at the Tailgate Lot.

