Eric Kutsenda takes over as Padres' temporary control person following owner's death

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Eric Kutsenda has taken over as the San Diego Padres chairman and temporary control person following the death of owner Peter Seidler.

Seidler, who died Tuesday at 63, had been controlling owner since Nov. 2020 when he replaced Ron Fowler, who took over in 2012.

Kutsenda is a co-founder and managing partner of Seidler Equity Partners.

“With a heavy heart, I humbly accept this appointment in honor of my dear friend, Peter Seidler, who I had the privilege of working with for almost 30 years,” said Kutsenda. “I am excited to partner with Erik Greupner and A.J. Preller to help guide the Padres forward in fulfillment of Peter’s vision. That vision includes the Padres remaining as a family asset for generations to come and is anchored in Peter’s dedication to the fans and community of San Diego. Our north star remains the same: to win a World Series Championship for the city of San Diego.”

Major League Baseball said Thursday that Kutsenda will serve as temporary control person until a new controlling owner is approved.

Kutsenda, 51, is a managing partner and co-founder of Seidler Equity Partners, according to a press release from the Padres. He is on the firm's executive and investment committees, and contributes to overseeing SEP's vision.

Kutsenda earned his bachelor's degree in Accountancy from the University of Illinois and master's degree in Taxation from DePaul University, the team says.

Seidler's passing came on the same day that MLB owners opened their annual meeting.

“Three days here, there was kind of a pall over our meeting,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said after the meetings concluded. “Peter came from a baseball family. He was a respected and popular member of the current ownership group. And while we all knew Peter was ill, I think, as is always the case, the passing of one of our own was a very sad event for everyone that was here.”