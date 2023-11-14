Padres chairman and owner Peter Seidler dies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Padres chairman and owner Peter Seidler has died, according to a press release from the organization.

Seidler passed away Tuesday in San Diego at the age of 63.

Padres CEO Erik Greupner says the organization is mourning for the Seidler family, calling Peter a beloved owner.

“Today, our love and prayers encircle Peter’s family as they grieve the loss of an extraordinary husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Peter was a kind and generous man who was devoted to his wife, children, and extended family," Greupner says. "He also consistently exhibited heartfelt compassion for others, especially those less fortunate. His impact on the city of San Diego and the baseball world will be felt for generations. His generous spirit is now firmly embedded in the fabric of the Padres. Although he was our Chairman and owner, Peter was at his core a Padres fan. He will be dearly missed.”

The Padres will open the Home Plate Gate at Petco Park Tuesday afternoon for people who wish to pay their respects. Free parking will be available at the Tailgate Lot.

Just awful news. The Peter I knew was a kind and empathetic man. https://t.co/rXnSmPRudP — Ben Higgins (@BenHigginsSD) November 14, 2023

Seidler bought the Padres in 2012 and invested heavily in all aspects of the organization, including the roster, ballpark and the San Diego community itself.

One of his most notable accomplishments as owner was elevating the fan experience at Petco Park into one of the best the MLB has to offer. The city-owned park has quite the reputation as a top-tier sports venue, earning the title as USA Today's #1 Ballpark for several years in a row.

Seidler followed through on the Padres' "more than a ballpark" promise to the community, bringing other sports, concerts and other community events to the venue.

Off the field, Seilder accelerated the Padres' philanthropic efforts. Under his leadership, the Padres Foundation multiplied its donations by more than 10, exponentially improving support for underserved communities in San Diego and Baja.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has assigned a reporter to gather more information.