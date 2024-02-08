San Diego Padres hosting celebration of life for Peter Seidler at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A celebration of life event to honor San Diego Padres chairman/owner Peter Seidler will be held in March at Petco Park, the organization announced Thursday.

The March 23 ceremony will be emceed by Padres TV play-by-play announcer Don Orsillo, and a number of “current and former Padres, team and league executives, local dignitaries, family members and special guest speakers” are expected to attend, according to a press release from the team.

Padres officials also announced a special jersey patch with the initials “PS” inside of a heart will be worn over the hearts of all player uniforms throughout the 2024 season.

The idea behind the patch design came from Seidler's children, the team said.

According to team officials, “The first 10,000 fans at the celebration of life will receive a complimentary jersey patch, and the patch will be available for sale at the Padres Team Store at Petco Park this season with the net proceeds benefiting the Padres Foundation. Funds raised will be used to support the newly formed Peter Seidler Legacy Projects, which will include significant impact grants in the greater San Diego community and northern Baja.”

San Diego Padres "PS" jersey patches to honor Padres chairman/owner Peter Seidler

The event to honor Peter Seidler will begin at 1 p.m.; admission and parking at Padres lots (Including the the Lexus Premier Lot, Tailgate Lot and Padres Parkade) are free. Seating is first-come, first serve.

Digital tickets for the event will be made available on Thursday, Feb. 29. More information on the event will be posted at https://www.mlb.com/padres/community/events/celebration-of-life-for-peter-seidler.