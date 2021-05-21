Petco Park returns to full capacity on June 17, some health measures to continue

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two days after California ends its reopening tiers and capacity limits for businesses in June, Petco Park will welcome fans at full park capacity.

Petco Park will return to operating at 100% capacity starting June 17 for the first time in a year and a half. The milestone will be marked as part of the team's "San Diego's Opening Day" celebration across the Padres' four-game series with the Cincinnati Reds from June 17 to 20.

The series will include a pre-game DJ concert on June 17, followed by a military flyover, presentation of military members in attendance, and post-game fireworks; BeerFest on June 18; live band in Gallagher Square prior to the game and Padres Aloha Shirt giveaway on June 19; and Father's Day celebration and KidsFest on June 20.

Also on June 17, Padres season ticket members will return to their regular seat locations and single-game tickets for the rest of the season will go on sale to the public start June 4 at 1 p.m. More information on tickets is available here.

While the park is returning to full capacity, a number of health and safety enhancements will remain in place, including thorough cleaning; touchless soap, towel, and sanitizer stations; UV light handrails; and the team's current bag and outside food and drink policies.

Petco Park has operated under capacity restrictions under California's reopening tiers, much to the disappointment of Padres fans clamoring to get back to the ballpark this season. The capacity restrictions led to prices surging for tickets and a difficult time for many to find tickets.

Friday, California announced that starting June 15, the state would end its social distancing and capacity restrictions. The state said it will largely align with the CDC's guidelines on mask-wearing and some travel restrictions.

Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state will not adopt a state-mandated or state-operated "vaccine passport" program, but some individual businesses or venues may choose to require such verifications for employees and customers.